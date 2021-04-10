A group of cybercriminals published various malicious ads on Facebook posing as the Clubhouse audio social network, in which users are encouraged to download a supposed version of the application for computers that it actually infects them with malware.

Clubhouse has been available since last year and at the moment this platform can only be used by users of the iOS operating system, for Apple iPhone mobiles, and also by invitation, but there are currently no versions for Android or for PC.

Cybercriminals wanted to take advantage of people who are not aware of this fact, and they posted several ads on Facebook, currently deleted by the social network, in which they advertise a fake version of Clubhouse for PC, as reported by TechCrunch.

By clicking on the ads, users were redirected to a web page that impersonated the Clubhouse identity, with a design very similar to the app and with a link that encouraged them to download the PC version of the service.

It is actually a phishing attack (a type of attack that steals personal data), in which attackers seek to catch users off guard to install a malicious ‘app’, which communicates with a server to take control and download a ransomware that infects devices.

The website that was impersonating Clubhouse actually has its servers in Russia, although since Thursday they have stopped working, as reported by TechCrunch.

Also, the nine Facebook ads that led to the malicious website that have been removed both from the social network and your library in which it houses all the announcements.

Facebook also wants to copy Clubhouse

Zuckerberg wants his own version of Clubhouse. AFP photo

Facebook has launched an experimental forum, Hotline, with which the company will be introduced to the audio events that have become popular in recent months with the Clubhouse application, following the line of other social networks, which have also incorporated this type of content.

Hotline is part of the experimental area of ​​Facebook (NPE Team), and adopts the format of a web application, for now in beta, and only accessible from the United States. In other markets it shows a message, indicating that it will arrive “soon”.

This application, as a forum, allows you to participate in online discussions, where the audience can intervene to ask questions. While it resembles Clubhouse, or Twitter’s Spaces, in the ability to create audio-only events, Hotline has the peculiarity that it also allows to appear in video, as indicated in TechCrunch.

The first Hotline event was held this Wednesday afternoon, with the intervention of businessman and investor Nick Huber, who represents the type of content creator that Facebook wants for this new forum, as indicated by the aforementioned media.

Hotline might not be Facebook’s only audio-only event experience. The company is working on native support for Audio and Video Rooms on the platform.