Less than a year after its appearance, the social network Club House It has already managed to attract the attention of the leaders of the technology industry and has become the new internet sensation. But, what is it about?

The app, launched in its beta version in April 2020 for iOS – Apple’s operating system – allows you to start or listen to audio chats on any subject. No text, images or videos: only profile photos of users and their voices.

It works, in a way, like a Zoom without video and open to the world. Or a live podcast platform that anyone can participate in. An evolution, some say, of radio.

Its creators are Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, from Alpha Exploration Co, two entrepreneurs with experience in Silicon Valley.

The home screen of the app, with the schedule of scheduled talks and those that are happening live.

Exclusivity is part of the appeal of the application: at the moment it is only available for iPhone and an invitation from another user is required to access. Such is the hype that some opportunists who were able to enter take the opportunity to sell the two invitations they have available.

Those who do not get the VIP card can download the application and join a waiting list.

The explore tab, with user recommendations and “clubs” to follow.

The aura of the app, which for now it’s free and has no ads, grew from the fame of its first members, such as rapper Drake, artists Jared Leto, Ashton Kutcher and Tiffany Haddish and influential figures from the world of technology, such as the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

However, the main reason Clubhouse is getting more and more attention is that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEOs of Tesla and Facebook, recently turned up there. When two tech icons choose to use the same app to get their message across a few days apart, people take notice.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the most popular users.

In his Jan.31 appearance, Musk discussed trips to Mars with his rocket company Space X, about cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and the pandemic. Zuckerberg spoke on February 4, fueling curiosity about the app. And as it turned out, Facebook is already working on its own version of Clubhouse.

In December, the company was valued at $ 100 million. Today, with more than 2 million active users per week, its value already exceeds a trillion dollars.

According to various reports, the app would arrive on Android in March and would open to the masses sometime in 2021.

How to use

When creating a “room”, it is allowed to make it open, social (only for people you follow), or private.

The Clubhouse concept is simple: anyone can initiate voice conversations with friends or enter different chat rooms (clubs) and listen to live audio broadcasts with thousands of other people.

The talks can be anything from a phone call to a conference, a debate or an interview.

The rooms are divided by theme and you can even schedule participation in debates that will take place in the next few hours. Unlike podcasts, everything is live and users can participate – as long as they are invited to speak by the moderators.

Nothing is recorded: if you are not connected, you miss it.

This is what a “club” looks like on the inside. To ask for the floor, you have to raise your hand (bottom right).

One of the first permissions that the application requests to enter is to have access to the microphone control. And although during the talks one can silence him, most likely he does not have permission to speak.

There is a button to invite friends to the conversation and another to ask to speak, although administrators can choose to disable it.

When entering a room, you can see small icons with the photos or avatars of the participants. While the guests are located upstairs, the organizer has an asterisk next to it. And at the bottom are the listeners.

