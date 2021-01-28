Until now, the Clubhouse app was only available to Apple users. In the future, some things will change in the Clubhouse app, and the developers have announced numerous improvements.

For everyone who has passed the trend and who is wondering: “What is Clubhouse actually? And how does it work Clubhouse App? “- a short summary beforehand: Clubhouse* is a Audio-only app. Similar to a podcast, users can use the App in different rooms Conversation listen. The special thing about it is that you can not only take part in the discussion groups as listeners participate, but also actively participate and have a say. Only the voice can be heard and a profile picture can be seen. Live videos, chat rooms, feeds or other bells and whistles that you get from others social networks does not exist at Clubhouse – hence the name Audio-only.

There are moderators in every room * speaker and listeners. The Moderators determine who can speak and listen. All listeners of a room can then virtually raise their hands and actively speak to the Conversation participate. Everyone can do a new one room start and thus automatically becomes the moderator and can determine who he would like to speak to – with friends or strangers from all over the world.

Clubhouse: Drastic innovations in the audio-only app

Clubhouse is in Germany now available since the beginning of January. Since then the App already neat criticism* from, among other things, because currently the use of Clubhouse is not yet possible for everyone. Because the app is currently only available in the app store and therefore only for people with one Smartphone or a tablet from Apple Reserved. Android users have not yet had the opportunity to download the app.

But an Apple device alone is not enough. Because there is another catch: who has access to the social network want to succumb, needs one invitation from another member. Each member has the option of adding two more friends Clubhouse App to invite. An upgrade of the app should change this. The makers of Clubhouse have announced numerous innovations, such as *echo24.de reported.

Innovations in the audio-only app: When will Clubhouse finally be available for Android?

Many wonder: when is there Clubhouse finally also for Android? An exact date when the app will also be available for Android users is available is not yet known. The app developers Paul Davison and Rohan Seth have now announced on their blog that they will soon be developing a Android app to start. The money to develop one Clubhouse Android app was raised through a round of funding. So it’s clear that the app is designed for Android users will definitely come, but the question of when remains open.

What innovations should there be in the Clubhouse app?

The rule that people only through a invitation Access to App received, should stay that way for the time being. The developers of the app introduced this pyramid scheme to avoid overloading the server to counteract. Because actually it is Clubhouse App not yet fully developed and still in the Test phase. If the servers are stable enough, the snowball principle should be abolished.

When exactly that is is not known. However, the company works behind that App currently working on the infrastructure too improve and Failures by a Server overload to prevent in the future. In addition, the security and support teams are to be increased so that Abuses punished faster and also new ones Clubs can be approved faster. The investments in this area definitely suggest that the Clubhouse invitations could soon be a thing of the past.

Will using the Clubhouse App cost money in the future? Or will the app stay free?

Many influencers see the Clubhouse App a competition to Instagram. The thought that Clubhouse could become another source of income for influencers is not absurd. So far there is no money to be made on Clubhouse, but possibilities are to be tested in the next few months speaker to pay. Options for a New in the app would be a voluntary tip, fee-based “entry tickets” for rooms or various subscription models.

On the one hand, this means that influencers will be in the future Clubhouse App could actively earn money, but also that the use of Clubhouse no longer necessarily remains free to the full extent and some features have to be purchased in the future. It would also be conceivable that, similar to Netflix, for the general public Access to the app Subscriptions need to be taken out. The founders have not yet revealed anything about the exact plans for how the Clubhouse will be financed in the future. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Christoph Dernbach