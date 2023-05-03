Clubhouse you may remember her. A couple of years have now passed since, in full covid, this new social network managed to become popular in just a few months, attracting enough attention to reach millions of downloads and become a real competition for big names like Instagram and Facebook. Today, however, the app is no longer as popular as it was then, and after two years the team realized they needed a staff cut!

Clubhouse: cut 50% of staff

Clubhouse was a real revolution, a magical social network entirely focused on the voice with many possibilities for connection and fun, which, also driven by the difficulties associated with covid, undoubtedly conquered users in a very short time. Perhaps also thanks to the initial exclusivity of iOS, its valuation reached as much as 4 billion dollars and the founders did not want to sell. However time passes and if success was quick, so was the decline started with the calming down of the pandemic situation.

By now Clubhouse is used by very few people, and with the change in the situation it was understood that a change of organization was also needed. Thus, the charter members have decided to announce the cut of about 50% of the workforce. A very high percentage which translates into many employees who will find themselves out of work in the blink of an eye.

Obviously the company will also try to help and support the people who will be affected by the cuts. As? Through initiatives including theseverance payor, the regular payment of salaries until August 31 of this year, health care and relocation aid, as well as aid for immigrants. In short, a small hand to those who unfortunately will soon find themselves in difficulty!