Club World Cup 2025: Inter close to qualification

This week’s Champions League results strengthen Inter’s chances of participating in the first 32-team FIFA Club World Cup (eight groups, the first two pass the direct elimination phase) which will be played in June-July 2025 in the United States and will take place every four years (like the FIFA World Cup for nations, which will be staged in the USA the following year). The Nerazzurri are practically certain of qualification (reaching the round of 16 will be certain)with Italy having to understand which will be its second team to represent Serie A. There are 12 European teams: the last 4 winners of the Champions League (Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City and that of the next edition) plus 8 others .

Club World Cup 2025, 2 billion business

FIFA has not yet communicated what the official criteria will be for the 2025 Club World Cup, at the moment the most accepted hypothesis is that the points accumulated in the last four seasons (2021-2024) will be taken into account, but only in the Champions League. The less likely alternative is to draw up a ranking that takes into account the points won in all UEFA club competitions (therefore also the Europa League and Conference League, in this case Roma would be ahead of all their rivals, including Inter).

Competing in the Club Football World Cup is obviously not just a question of prestige, but obviously also economic: just think that the overall prize money for the event will be 2 billion. Being at the start is therefore worth an ‘additional Champions League qualification’ and winning it can bring earnings above 100 million euros. Obviously not to mention the visibility that this competition can give at brand and sponsor level.

Club World Cup with 32 teams: ranking (with only Champions points). Inter almost qualified. Juventus ahead of Milan and Napoli

Having said that each country cannot have more than two qualified teams (except those that have won the Champions League who go there by right and do not enter into the counting) and taking as a good hypothesis that they only count in points won in the Champions League for the ranking, here is the situation between those in the running and for the Italians.

Bayern Munich (GER) – 90,000 points

PSG (FRA) – 70,000 points

Inter (ITA) – 65,000 points

Porto (POR) – 57,000 points

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – 57,000 points

Leipzig (GER) – 52,000 points

Atletico Madrid (ESP) – 51,000 points

Benfica (POR) – 49,000 points

Barcelona (ESP) – 47,000 points

Juventus (ITA) – 47,000 points

Seville (ESP) – 42,000 points

Salzburg (AUT) – 39,000 points

Ajax (NED) – 39,000 points

Milan (ITA) – 37,000 points

Naples (ITA) – 33,000 points

Points in the Champions League are awarded as follows

2 – For every win from the group stage onwards

1 – For every draw from the group stage onwards

4 – Bonus for participation in the group stage﻿

4 – Bonus for participation in the round of 16

1 – For each round reached by a club from the round of 16 onwards

Club World Cup 2025: Juventus ahead, Milan and Napoli looking for a miracle

Juventus therefore, despite not participating in the Champions League this year, is well ahead of Milan and Naples (in addition to Salzburg who are unlikely to overtake the Bianconeri having almost been eliminated). The Rossoneri have more points than the Neapolitans, but the situation in their group is difficult: they will need 3 super matches against very difficult opponents (PSG and Borussia Dortmund at San Siro, Newcastle in England) to get through and chase the world cup dream. If Milan were to win the 3 matches (6 points), they would go through to the next round (4 points) and reach Juve. Passing without the 3 victories, the Rossoneri will have to earn the pass by trying to collect further points in the matches to be played and possibly reaching the quarterfinals.

Kvaratskhelia and his teammates, on the other hand, are -14 behind the Bianconeri, with an excellent chance of progressing to the round of 16, but they won’t have to grind out even more points. Especially since Real Madrid has mortgaged the group (unless the Bernabeu returns Maradona’s 2-3) and second place in the group will cost Rudi Garcia’s team a probably complicated draw (against a first team in the other groups). The situation is therefore still evolving, but Juventus still has concrete hopes of obtaining a ticket to the United States.

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025: TEAMS ALREADY QUALIFIED BY VICTORY OF THE CONTINENTAL TOURNAMENTS

Manchester City (Champions Champions 2023)

Real Madrid (2022 Champions League champion)

Chelsea (Champions Champions 2021)

Flamengo (2022 Libertadores champion)

Palmeiras (2021 Libertadores champion)

Wydad Casablanca (2022 Caf Champions League champion)

Al Ahly (2021 Caf Champions League champion)

Monterrey (2021 Concacaf Champions League champion)

Seattle Sounders (2022 Concacaf Champions League champion)

Leon (2023 Concacaf Champions League champion)

Al Hilal (2021 AFC Champions League champion)

Urawa Reds (2022 AFC Champions League champions)

