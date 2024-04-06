ATTENTION!!

Website of @fifacom_es. #River I add 3 points for playing the #Liberators and 3 to win in Venezuela. It is 1 from Boca.

If you add 2 more points in the #Liberatorssecures its place in the US Club Super World Cup '25 by ranking.

(Picture of @pollo_va) pic.twitter.com/FRL3CHH3BK

— Sebastián Srur (@Sebasrur) April 4, 2024