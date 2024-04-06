The set of Nunez It has several competitions this year to compete in: the current League Cup where, at the moment, it is still in the race, the Copa Libertadores, the Professional Soccer League and the Argentine Cup.
River not only has a mega-tight schedule of matches, but also considers the chance of being able to enter the Club World Cup 2025 and having beaten Deportivo Táchira left them only 2 points away from the classification.
From the South American region, only 6 teams will be able to represent the continent of in the competition. Four will do it because they are the last champions of the Copa Libertadores and two through the FIFA ranking. For now, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense They are the only three teams that have their place guaranteed. There are several alternatives to finally enter the world competition.
In the case of the Núñez club, the direct route would be to become champion of the current Libertadores Cup. But in the meantime, he must add points in the ranking in which, currently, he is only 2 points away since previously, CONMEBOL awarded him 3 points for having qualified for the group stage and for beating Deportivo Táchira Two other units were added that bring it even closer.
The reality is that it is very difficult for Millo not to qualify since they are sixth in the standings and still have the possibility of continuing to add points. In addition, the first 4 in the ranking locations are Brazilian teams (the three mentioned above and Atlético Mineiro), however, no other team from the neighboring country will be able to qualify since FIFA only allows two teams from the same country except for the champions.
In order not to depend on anyone, if he does not become champion of the 2024 Copa Libertadores, River you need to add only 2 points since you have 70 points and only Boca Juniors surpasses it, but since they are not competing in the current Libertadores, they have no chance of scoring points and the Millonario's immediate pursuers are far behind since they take 24 points advantage to the rest.
If in some way the teams that are still active in the fight for points surpass River, they would have to obtain 23 points so as not to depend on anyone. They are awarded for 3 points per triumph1 per tie and 3 to go going round.
