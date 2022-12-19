Fifa President Gianni Infantino announced that the Club World Cup will be played with 32 teams and every four years from 2025adding that the 2023 edition, with the current format, will be held in February in Morocco.

“A few years ago we had made a decision about this competition, but it was not held due to the pandemic, leaving its place for the Copa América and the Euro Cup (in 2021). It will be in the summer of 2025 with the 32 best teams in the world and will be as successful as the current World Cup“Infantino explained.

Infantino appeared in the main theater of the Qatar World Cup press center to explain the decisions made by the Fifa council and take stock of the competition.

“The new Club World Cup It will be played by the best teams in the world, I’m sure. The details have to be worked out.also on the country that will organize it”, pointed out the Italian-Swiss leader.

The English press reported last week that the European Club Association (ECA) had rejected the project of a new Fifa tournament.

Nor does it have the approval of the FIFPRO soccer union, which in a statement regretted that despite promises that there would be “a joint negotiation of the international match calendar” launched at the Fifa Congress in March 2023, “These decisions were made unilaterally without seriously consulting, let alone agreeing, with the players.“.

Criticism of the FIFPRO union

They have created new conditions that further increase the pressure on the workload of the players and their jobs.

FIFPRO added that the new format, as well as the planned changes to the formats of the men’s and women’s World Cups and the decision not to adjust the women’s calendar to the 2024 Olympic Games“have created new conditions that further increase more pressure on the workload of the players and their jobs.”

In 2019, Fifa planned to organize in 2021 the first edition of a Club World Cup extended to 24 countries in China, but agreed not to hold it to leave the dates for the Uefa and Conmebol competitions, postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Fifa president added that Morocco will organize the 2023 edition. The North African country, surprise of the World Cup reaching the semifinals, already organized the tournament in 2013 and 2014. The last edition of the tournament was in February of this year, in the United Arab Emirateswith Chelsea lifting the trophy.

With the usual format, Real Madrid, current champion of the Champions League, will be in Morocco as the European representative, together with the champions of the other five Fifa confederations: Flamengo, Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Seattle Sounders (United United States) and Auckland City (New Zealand). The national champion of Morocco will also participate. The white giant already raised the ‘Mundialito’ in Morocco, in 2014.

