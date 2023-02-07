From the World Cup in Qatar to the Club World Cup: Salem Al-Dawsari has taken a liking to it. After the November go-ahead against Argentina, the Saudi playmaker also knocks out Flamengo e drag Al Hilal to the World Cup final . Riyadh’s team beat the Brazilians 3-2, thanks to a brace from the number 29 and a goal from Vietto. The expulsion of former Roma player Gerson was also decisive, as he made up for two yellow cards in the first 45′.

Flamengo focuses on the battleship that had triumphed in the Libertadores: Vidal and Pulgar start from the bench, Gerson, David Luiz, De Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro are the owners. On the other side there are the champions of the Asian Champions League, coached by the former Inter player Ramon Diaz and driven by the trident made up of Vietto (formerly Atleti), Ighalo (formerly Udinese and United) and Marega (formerly Porto).

THE MATCH

The start of the match is a shock for the Brazilians: in the 3rd minute Vietto is brought down in the area, the referee indicates the spot and Al-Dawsari makes it 1-0. Flamengo wakes up, advances and tries to equalize, which arrives in the 21st minute with a great diagonal from Pedro. In the first half, Gerson sinks his hands: already booked for simulation, he trips Vietto a stone’s throw from the goal and deserves a second card. From the penalty spot Al-Dawsari is flawless again: 2-1 for Al-Hilal, Mengao returns to the locker room with one man down. In the second half Pulgar and Fabricio Bruno took the field, the Brazilians were proud but they went too far. The Saudis waited for them, stopped them and set off again, mortgaging the victory 20′ from the end. On the development of a counterattack Al-Dawsari enters the area and brush for Vietto who controls, dissociates himself and sends under the crossbar. In the 91st minute Pedro shortens the distance but it’s too late: it ends 3-2, Al-Hilal can dream of the top of the world. The last step is scheduled for Saturday, at 20, against a match between Al Ahly and Real Madrid.