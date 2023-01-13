Real Madrid already knows its possible rivals for the Club World Cup semifinals, which will take place in Morocco from February 1 to 11. The white team could face the Seattle Sounders or the winner of the first round match between Al Alhy and Auckland City, according to the draw held this Friday at the Mohammed VI de Salé Football Complex, in the Moroccan city of Rabat.

Madrid will not meet their rival in the Mundialito semifinal until February 4, when the second round matches are played. Their opponent for a spot in the tournament final will come out of the match between the American Seattle Sounders and the winner of the duel between Egypt’s Al Alhy and Auckland City. The latter will be the opening match on February 1.

The Egyptian team, with the record of games (18) in the FIFA Club World Cup, is the most powerful team in the history of African football, with 10 Champions Leagues. Two editions ago, they finished third in the tournament, after defeating Palmeiras on penalties in the match that defined third and fourth place. The Africans will face off in that first round against New Zealand’s Auckland City, 10-time Oceanian champions.

In the last edition of their continental championship, they beat Venus from French Polynesia (3-0) in the final. It will be his tenth participation in the competition, with a third place in 2014 as the best result. The third and last possible rival for Real Madrid in the semifinals on February 8 will be the Seattle Sounders, the Concacaf champion and the first American team to play in the Club World Cup. The Americans will enter the game directly in the second round.

The other match in that tie will be Wydad Casablanca-Al Hilal. The Moroccans beat the aforementioned Al Alhy in the last edition of the African Champions League – a competition that they have won three times (1992, 2017 and 2022), but their status as host allowed the Egyptians, runners-up, to also attend the tournament.

For its part, the Saudi team Al Hilal will participate as champion of the 2021 Asian Champions League, since the 2022 champion has not yet been defined. The winner of this match will face the Brazilian Flamengo, champion of the Libertadores, in the other semifinal. The Rio de Janeiro team, with Arturo Vidal, David Luiz, Filipe Luis and gabigol In his squad, he is a priori the most powerful rival that Real Madrid could face. The Brazilian team already fell in the 2019 final against Liverpool (0-1).

