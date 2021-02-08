Writing history is the name of the FC Bayern contract in Qatar. With a win at the Club World Cup he wants FCB crown a perfect 2019/20 season and become the second team to win six titles in one season. So far, only Guardiolas Barça has achieved this in 2009. Part one of the mission was – as expected – mastered with confidence, but lackluster. In the semifinals of the Club World Cup, Lewandowski ensured an undisputed 2-0 victory with a brace. The Mexican club UANL Tigres is now waiting for the final on Thursday.
Gates:
0: 1 – Lewandowski (17th minute, template Gnabry)
0: 2 – Lewandowski (86th minute, template Sané)
Lineup FC Bayern:
Neuer – Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Pavard – Roca, Kimmich – Coman, Müller, Gnabry – Lewandowski
At the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (in front of a few spectators in the stands) Bayern tried to control the game from the start, the African Champions League winner from Cairo wanted to avoid an early deficit. However, the Egyptians only managed it for a quarter of an hour, then Lewandowski was there. After a cross from Coman Gnabry put the ball back in the middle and found Bayern’s goal machine, which had no more trouble.
Bayern fired 13 shots on goal at half time alone. However, other good opportunities were missed. And so it stayed with the – on paper – tight result until the break. From the FCB’s point of view, the performance of Marc Roca is particularly pleasing. The Goretzka replacement made a strong performance and seems to be gaining momentum in Munich.
In the second round, coach Hansi Flick changed. Sané and Choupo-Moting came after an hour for Gnabry and Müller. In the 69th minute, Flick brought on Tolisso for the strong Roca. Bayern remained dominant and pushed for the decision. Flick also brought Musiala and Süle for Coman and Boateng in the 77th minute.
Shortly before the end, Lewandowski was there again and ensured a deserved and befitting victory. Sané was sent deep by Choupo-Moting and brought the ball in with his right hand over Al Ahly’s keeper. Lewandowski only had to nod off – 2-0. The final next Thursday was definitely booked.