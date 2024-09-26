The Club World Cup 2025 of Fifa that will be played in the United States between June 15 and July 13, continues to generate controversy, not only due to criticism of the difficulty for the world football calendar.

According to the criteria of

The tournament will have a new format. The participants (32 clubs) will meet at the end of the season and there will be eight groups of four teams and then there will be a final phase that will have round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals.

Club World Cup in trouble

Gianni Infantino Photo:EFE Share

However, from Europe it is said that the tournament is not as fixed as it seemedfor several reasons. La Gazzetta dello Sport says that the main one is that Fifa has not reached agreements for television rights in America, Asia and the Middle East.

It is said that the only media that for now sat down to negotiate TV rights was Apple TV, which was very far from what was required.

The media points out that Fifa has not been able to obtain sponsors for the tournament and therefore there would not be a World Cup celebration, a fact that raises alarms about the possibility that it will not be held.

But there is more. Well, the deadlines for submitting offers and closing sponsor agreements have already expired, and no proposals have arrived at the Fifa offices, according to press reports.

real Madrid Photo:AFP Share

Another complication is that the scenarios which will host the tournament in the United States. And, to make matters worse, there is still no stipulated schedule that is accessible to everyone.

In addition, FIFPro, the entity that represents footballers, maintains legal actions against Fifa due to the number of matches played in the season. That is to say, Gianni Infantino has several headaches to carry out his tournament.

SPORTS

More sports news