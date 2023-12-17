He FIFA Council agreed on the details of the Club World Cup with 32 teams that will be held in the United States in 2025, in which Real Madrid is guaranteed to be present as the winner of the Champions League 2021/22, and the last three champions of the Libertadores Cup.
It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz scrapes through qualifications after Liverpool's draw: 'The most dangerous'
FIFA reported this Sunday that the tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13 and that the format as well as the classification methodology, “based on sporting criteria”, was approved for the access of teams from the six confederations.
According to the approved access principles and the results of the respective continental club competitions, the following clubs are already assured of their presence:
Africa will have four teams qualified via Champions, champions: Al Ahly (EGY) (champions 2020/21 and 2022/23), Wydad (MAR) (2021/22) and the winner of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (1): To be confirmed.
Asia, also with four clubs via Champions: Al Hilal (KSA) (2021), Urawa Red Diamonds (2022) and the winner of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (1): To be confirmed.
Europe, with more quotas than other confederations. In total there will be 12 teams classified via Champions: Chelsea (ING) (2020/21), Real Madrid (2021/22), Manchester City (2022/23) and the champion of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (8): Bayern Munich (GER), PSG (FRA), Inter Milan (ITA), Porto (POR), Benfica (POR) and 3 teams to be confirmed.
We tell you: Tragedy: they confirm the unfortunate death of the fourth best goalkeeper in the world in 2018
Concacaf with four 4 teams via Champions: Monterrey (Mex) (2021), Seattle Sounders (USA) (2022), León (Mex) (2023) and the winner of 2024.
Oceania one club: Auckland City (NZL)
Finally, South America will have six clubs via Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras (Bra) (2021), Flamengo (Bra) (2022), Fluminense (Bra) (2023) and the winner of 2024. Via ranking: 2 teams to be confirmed.
How can a Colombian team qualify for the Club World Cup?
Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, Junior de Barranquilla and Atlético Nacional They are the only Colombian clubs that have a chance to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup.
Millionaires and Eagles They have only one way to be present in the new format: they must be champions of the Copa Libertadores to win a place in South America.
Also: Girona: the secrets of the little giant that surprises in Spanish football
The Albiazules will start from the group stage, while the Antioqueños will have to play a previous phase to earn their place in the group draw.
On the other hand, Junior and national have two options, the first is to be champion of Libertadores Cup, and the second is to ascend in the South American club classification, although this path is more complicated, because they are far from the first two places.
Ranking of Conmebol clubs
- Boca Juniors (Argentina) – 71 points
- River Plate (Argentina) – 64 points
- Club Olimpia (Paraguay) – 57 points
- National Club (Uruguay) – 40 points
- Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) – 38 points
- Barcelona SC (Ecuador) – 37 points
- Cerro Porteño (Paraguay) – 37 points
- Atlético Nacional (Colombia) – 27 points
- Estudiantes de la Plata (Argentina) – 27 points
- Club Libertad (Paraguay) – 27 points
- The Strongest (Bolivia) – 27 points
- Club Atlético Talleres (Argentina) – 24 points
- Club Bolivar (Bolivia) – 24 points
- Sporting Cristal (Peru) – 23 points
- Deportivo Tachira (Venzuela) – 22 points
- Colo Colo (Chile) – 19 points
- Always Ready (Bolivia) – 18 points
- Quito League (Ecuador) – 11 points
- Junior from Barranquilla (Colombia) – 10 points
- Peñarol (Uruguay) – 10 points
SPORTS
With information from EFE.
More news in EL TIEMPO
#Club #World #Cup #Colombian #teams #options #play #qualify
Leave a Reply