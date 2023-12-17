He FIFA Council agreed on the details of the Club World Cup with 32 teams that will be held in the United States in 2025, in which Real Madrid is guaranteed to be present as the winner of the Champions League 2021/22, and the last three champions of the Libertadores Cup.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz scrapes through qualifications after Liverpool's draw: 'The most dangerous'

FIFA reported this Sunday that the tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13 and that the format as well as the classification methodology, “based on sporting criteria”, was approved for the access of teams from the six confederations.

The draw took place in Jedah

According to the approved access principles and the results of the respective continental club competitions, the following clubs are already assured of their presence:

Africa will have four teams qualified via Champions, champions: Al Ahly (EGY) (champions 2020/21 and 2022/23), Wydad (MAR) (2021/22) and the winner of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (1): To be confirmed.

The tournament will now be with the 32 best teams in the world. See also Junior visits Unión de Santa Fe in the South American: time and TV

Asia, also with four clubs via Champions: Al Hilal (KSA) (2021), Urawa Red Diamonds (2022) and the winner of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (1): To be confirmed.

Europe, with more quotas than other confederations. In total there will be 12 teams classified via Champions: Chelsea (ING) (2020/21), Real Madrid (2021/22), Manchester City (2022/23) and the champion of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (8): Bayern Munich (GER), PSG (FRA), Inter Milan (ITA), Porto (POR), Benfica (POR) and 3 teams to be confirmed.

We tell you: Tragedy: they confirm the unfortunate death of the fourth best goalkeeper in the world in 2018

Concacaf with four 4 teams via Champions: Monterrey (Mex) (2021), Seattle Sounders (USA) (2022), León (Mex) (2023) and the winner of 2024.

Oceania one club: Auckland City (NZL)

Finally, South America will have six clubs via Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras (Bra) (2021), Flamengo (Bra) (2022), Fluminense (Bra) (2023) and the winner of 2024. Via ranking: 2 teams to be confirmed.

Germán Ezequiel Cano lifts the Copa Libertadores. See also America climbed to first place in the League and sank Junior more Photo: Antonio Lacerda. Efe

How can a Colombian team qualify for the Club World Cup?

Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, Junior de Barranquilla and Atlético Nacional They are the only Colombian clubs that have a chance to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Millionaires and Eagles They have only one way to be present in the new format: they must be champions of the Copa Libertadores to win a place in South America.

Also: Girona: the secrets of the little giant that surprises in Spanish football

The Albiazules will start from the group stage, while the Antioqueños will have to play a previous phase to earn their place in the group draw.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

On the other hand, Junior and national have two options, the first is to be champion of Libertadores Cup, and the second is to ascend in the South American club classification, although this path is more complicated, because they are far from the first two places.

Ranking of Conmebol clubs

Boca Juniors (Argentina) – 71 points

River Plate (Argentina) – 64 points

Club Olimpia (Paraguay) – 57 points

National Club (Uruguay) – 40 points

Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) – 38 points

Barcelona SC (Ecuador) – 37 points

Cerro Porteño (Paraguay) – 37 points

Atlético Nacional (Colombia) – 27 points

Estudiantes de la Plata (Argentina) – 27 points

Club Libertad (Paraguay) – 27 points

The Strongest (Bolivia) – 27 points

Club Atlético Talleres (Argentina) – 24 points

Club Bolivar (Bolivia) – 24 points

Sporting Cristal (Peru) – 23 points

Deportivo Tachira (Venzuela) – 22 points

Colo Colo (Chile) – 19 points

Always Ready (Bolivia) – 18 points

Quito League (Ecuador) – 11 points

Junior from Barranquilla (Colombia) – 10 points

Peñarol (Uruguay) – 10 points

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO