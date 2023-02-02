Club World Cup: date, time and where to see the final of the tournament

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The tournament will now be with the 32 best teams in the world.
The contest that brings together the different continental champions has already started.
Real Madrid and Flamengo lead the bill for the Club World Cupwhich has been held since February 1, when the tournament returns to Morocco nine years after the white team won its first universal crown by defeating Argentine San Lorenzo in the final in Marrakech.
The Club World Cup started
The Club World Cup maintains the format of recent years, with which six will be the contenders to overthrow the favoritism in the whites, led by Flamengo, who added their third Copa Libertadores against Athletico Paranaense, also Brazilian thanks to their victory by 1 -0 with a goal by Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’.
Flamengo returns to the World Cup after Qatar 2019, when they beat Saudi Al Hilal in the semifinals (3-1) and fell in the final against Liverpool, which they won 1-0 at the International Khalifa stadium in Doha with a goal from the Brazilian Roberto Firmino in extra time.
As is traditional, the European and South American champions will begin their participation in the semifinalswhich will take place next week.
The tournament began this Wednesday with the preliminary round between the African runner-up, Egyptian Al Ahly, and the winner of the Oceanian Champions League, New Zealand’s Auckland City.
When and where to see the final
The Club World Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, February 11. The game is expected to start at 1 pm In South America, broadcast rights are held by Directv Sports.
