Palmeiras knows him well. Too much. “In August 2021, when I was coaching the San Paolo, he eliminated us in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores Cup which he then won. Let’s say that they are a team that has few secrets and it is not surprising that the World Cup final is now being played for Club”. The speaker is Hernan Crespo, a coach currently without a bench after his experiences with Banfield and Defensa y Justicia in Argentina, and with San Paolo in Brazil.