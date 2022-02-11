“Coach Abel Ferreira has imposed high pace both in the match and in training. I know them well,
they beat me in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores Cup “
Palmeiras knows him well. Too much. “In August 2021, when I was coaching the San Paolo, he eliminated us in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores Cup which he then won. Let’s say that they are a team that has few secrets and it is not surprising that the World Cup final is now being played for Club”. The speaker is Hernan Crespo, a coach currently without a bench after his experiences with Banfield and Defensa y Justicia in Argentina, and with San Paolo in Brazil.
