The new format of the new Club World Cup will be in 2025 and will have the participation of 32 teams and will stop being played every year and will be played every four years, with the United States as the organizing country of the first edition.
Starting in June 2025, 32 teams will contest the title every four years. In this way, the last edition with the old format will be the one that will be held in Saudi Arabia during December 2023.
FIFA announced that the United States will host the first 32-team Club World Cup format.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
FIFA defined the scheme to distribute the 32 places among the continental Confederations, with venues to be defined:
Uefa
12 clubs (champions of the Champions League, from 2020/21 to 2023/24, and the remaining eight places will be assigned according to the confederation club ranking).
CONMEBOL
6 clubs (champions of the Copa Libertadores, from 2021 to 2024, and the remaining two places will be awarded according to the confederation club ranking).
concacaf
4 clubs (Concachampions champion from 2021 to 2024).
AFC
4 clubs (AFC Champions League champion from 2021 to 2024).
CAF
4 clubs (CAF Champions League champion from 2021 to 2024).
OFC
1 club (among the OFC Champions League champions from 2021 to 2024, the one with the best position in the Confederation club ranking will qualify).
Host country
1 (the access of the team that occupies this place will be determined later).
#Club #World #Cup #format #venue #classifieds
Leave a Reply