This Tuesday, the Fifa carried out the draw for the 2023 Club World Cup which will take place in Saudi Arabia between December 12 and 22. Six of the seven classified clubs learned the path that will lead them to international glory.

He Club Leon Mexican will face in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup 2023 against Urawa Red Diamonds Japanese and, if they progress, they will face English Manchester City in the semifinals, according to the draw held in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

The Concacaf champion will have a tremendous debut in the highest club competition. First they will face the winner of the Asian Champions League, the Urawa Red Diamonds, a very competitive team that in this tournament, for example, came third in 2007.

The one who comes out of the duel between the Lion and the Urawa will meet in the second semifinal with the powerful Manchester City, led by the Spanish Pep Guardiola, winner of the European Champions League, who makes his debut in this competition after winning his first continental title.

🏆 Our opponent in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will be Club León 🇲🇽 or Urawa Red Diamonds 🇯🇵! pic.twitter.com/mnmfLhfI3P —Manchester City (@ManCityES) September 5, 2023

The other quarterfinal match of the Club World Cup will face the winner of the first round match between the host and the winner of the last Arab League, the Al Ittihad, and Auckland City New Zealand, and Egyptian Al Ahly, winner of the African Champions League, which has reached the semifinals in the last three editions.

How was the draw for the Conmebol champion?

The team that progresses on the other side of the table will face the winner of the Copa Libertadores, which will be resolved on November 4 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The semifinals still have to be played: Palmeiras-Boca Juniors and Internacional-Fluminense.

The inaugural match between Al Ittihad and Auckland City will be played on December 12, the quarterfinal duels will take place on the 15th, the 18th will be the turn for the semifinal in which the winner of the Copa Libertadores participates and the 19th for the Manchester City and León or Urawa Reds Diamonds. The clashes for third and fourth place will be on 22.

The winner will take over from Real Madrid, the last champion, who defeated Saudi Al Hilal 5-3 in the final. The Spanish team has the record for titles with five, two more than Barcelona.

*With information from Efe

