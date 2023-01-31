The Club World Cup 2022 (it will take place in 2023, but it corresponds to the 2022 edition) is just a few hours away from starting, once the World Cup Qatar 2022, prevented it from being carried out on the usual dates, at the end of the calendar year. It is something similar to what happened in the 2021 edition, which was held at the beginning of 2022 due to calendar adjustments caused by the coronavirus pandemic, for this edition it will be held between February 1 and 11, 2023.
Not surprisingly, the Champions League champion and UEFA representative, in this case Real Madrid, is the favorite to win the tournament trophy, the previous champion being Chelsea. On this occasion the venue of the tournament is Morocco, a country where they were already held in 2013 and 2014
Team (country)
Representative
Instance where it starts
Real Madrid (Spain)
Champion of the Champions League
semifinals
Flamengo (Brazil)
Libertadores Cup Champion
semifinals
Seattle Sounders (USA)
Champion of the Concachampions
Quarter finals
Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
2021 AFC Champions League Champion (Asia)
Quarter finals
Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
CAF Champions League Champion (Africa)
Quarter finals
Auckland City (New Zealand)
OFC Champions League (Oceania) Champion
First round
Al Ahly (Egypt)
CAF Champions League runner-up (Africa)
First round
Game
Date
MX schedules | USA | RA | IS
transmissions
Al Ahly vs. Auckland City
Wednesday February 1
1:00 p.m. | 2:00 p.m. | 4:00 p.m. | 21:00
ViX (MX) | Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com (EU) | DIRECTV Sports Argentina (AR) | Mitele Plus (EN)
Second round
Game
Date
MX schedules | USA | RA | IS
transmissions
Wydad AC vs. al hilal
Saturday February 4
8:30 | 9:30 a.m. | 11:30 | 4:30 p.m.
ViX (MX) | Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com (EU) | DIRECTV Sports Argentina (AR) | Mitele Plus (EN)
Seattle Sounders vs. First Round Winner
Saturday February 4
11:30 | 12:30 p.m. | 2:30 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.
ViX (MX) | Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com (EU) | DIRECTV Sports Argentina (AR) | Mitele Plus (EN)
semifinals
Game
Date
MX schedules | USA | RA | IS
transmissions
Flamengo vs. Wydad or Al Hilal
Tuesday February 7
1:00 p.m. | 2:00 p.m. | 4:00 p.m. | 21:00
ViX (MX) | Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com (EU) | DIRECTV Sports Argentina (AR) | Mitele Plus (EN)
Real Madrid vs. Seattle Sounders, Al Ahly or Auckland City
Wednesday February 8
1:00 p.m. | 2:00 p.m. | 4:00 p.m. | 21:00
ViX (MX) | Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com (EU) | DIRECTV Sports Argentina (AR) | Mitele Plus (EN)
Third place
Game
Date
MX schedules | USA | RA | IS
transmissions
Losers in semifinals
Saturday February 11
9:30 a.m. | 10:30 | 12:30, | 4:30 p.m.
ViX (MX) | Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com (EU) | DIRECTV Sports Argentina (AR) | Mitele Plus (EN)
Final
Game
Date
MX schedules | USA | RA | IS
transmissions
semifinal winners
Saturday February 11
9:30 a.m. | 10:30 | 12:30, | 4:30 p.m.
ViX (MX) | Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com (EU) | DIRECTV Sports Argentina (AR) | Mitele Plus (EN)
2021: Chelsea
2020: Bayern Munich
2019: Liverpool
2018: Real Madrid
2017: Real Madrid
2016: Real Madrid
2015: Barcelona
2014: Real Madrid
2013: Bayern Munich
2012: Corinthians
2011: Barcelona
2010: Inter Milan
2009: Barcelona
2008: Manchester United
2007: AC Milan
2006: International
2005: Sao Paulo
2000: Corinthians
It should be remembered that FIFA announced in December that the Club World Cup It will be played with 32 teams and every four years from 2025.”The new Club World Cup will be played by the best teams in the world, I’m sure. The details must be worked out, also about the country that will organize it“said the head of the organization, Gianni Infantino.
In 2019, FIFA planned to organize the first edition of a Club World Cup extended to 24 countries in China in 2021, but agreed not to celebrate it to leave the dates for the UEFA and Conmebol competitions, postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
