Deloitte has drawn up the 2021-’22 ranking: the Manchester club commands with 731 million, eleven of the top twenty are English, Juve at 401 million (eleventh), Inter fourteenth, Milan rises to sixteenth place

Manchester City is confirmed as the club with the highest revenues in the world: 731 million euros last season, ahead of Real Madrid (714) and Liverpool (702). Sealing the Premier League’s dominance, for the first time English clubs account for more than half of the top 20 (11 out of 20). Juventus is eleventh at 401 million: the gap between the first Italian and the elite of European football was of the order of 300 million in 2021-22, but when fully operational – with full stadiums – it is even greater. Here is the photograph taken by Deloitte in its annual Money League, the report that ranks football teams based on turnover (net of player trading). Overall, the top 20 teams generated 9.2 billion in revenues last season, up from 8.2 in 2020-21: we are almost at pre-Covid levels (9.3 billion in 2018-19), even if only this year will the revenue return in full swing. A trend driven by the Premier League, increasingly dominant league. See also Mazatlán defines the future of Jorge Meré; there are news for America

English domain — Indeed, Deloitte notes that five of the so-called “big six” have reported an increase in revenues of at least 15%, “thanks to the launch of new commercial partnerships and the revenue generated by non-match events, such as concerts and stadium tours “. Tim Bridge, lead partner of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group explains: “The Premier League is the only one of the top five European leagues to see the value of TV rights grow during the latest renegotiation. It continues to attract millions of fans across the world.” world and its member clubs have a greater revenue advantage over rival clubs from other nations.The interest of business partners, fans and investors in the Premier League is higher than ever. bodes well for further growth, on the other hand ongoing calls for review for a greater redistribution of English clubs’ financial wealth within the system and the impact of high living prices make it all the more important for stakeholders in this competition to have a clear vision on their priorities as administrators of the most important clubs.Now it’s a question of whether other leagues can fill the gap, probably by increasing or the value of future international broadcasting rights, or whether the Premier League will be virtually untouchable, in terms of revenues.” See also Fifa referee Benevenuto: "I'm gay, and finally myself"

The Italians — In this scenario, Italy, as usual, struggles. Juve slipped from ninth to eleventh position, with 401 million. Inter remains fourteenth (308), Milan rises to sixteenth place (265). These are the tricolor teams present in the top 20. All very distant from the first in the class. Of note, among others, the collapse of Barcelona, ​​slipped from fourth to seventh place, and entry into the top ten of Arsenal. For the first time, Deloitte has also included women’s teams in the Money League, with average revenues of 2.4 million. In first place is Barcelona with 7.7 million, followed by Manchester United (6), Manchester City (5.1), PSG (3.6), Arsenal (2.2) and Tottenham (2.1) .

