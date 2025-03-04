‘Club Series Padel El Corte Inglés’, the amateur paddle circuit organized by Sponsory with El Corte Inglés as Title Sponsor, will give the starting gun to its third edition in Bilbao, consolidating itself as a reference in the national sports scene. After the resounding success of the previous editions, the circuit returns with a calendar of 10 tournaments distributed throughout Spain, new collaborations and a unique experience for paddle lovers.

The circuit will start on March 7 to 9 at the Indoor Center Padel de Bilbao, a city that for the second consecutive year hosts the first test after the support received in 2024. They will be followed in Valladolid, Malaga, Valencia, Mallorca, Barcelona, ​​Seville and Madrid, in addition to the traditional charity proceeded by Fundación Unica Marbella Club from November 14 to 16.

The categories system is maintained after its success in 2024: three male categories (2nd, 3rd and 4th), two female (3rd and 4th) and a single mixed category, which has become a distinctive seal of the circuit. Each tournament guarantees a minimum of two games per couple, with new balls in each match – including those of the consolation team – and culminates Sunday with semifinals, endings, awards ceremony, a cocktail and a gift raffle.

From the moment of registration, the players receive an exclusive ‘WelCome Pack’ with an official pole, ball boat and Grip from Bullpadel, a thermo olistic, samples of lacoste perfumes and a gymsack of El Corte Inglés. The winners of each test will opt for trophies, sponsors awards and a pass to the national final in Marbella, which includes two nights at the Western Hotel Puerto Banús. In addition, the final raffle will include gifts such as high -end blankets of Bullpadel, backpacks, paleteros, gift cards from El Corte Inglés, Capillary treatments, Lacoste perfumes and official Volvo jackets.









Club Series Padel El Corte Inglés has the support of renowned brands such as Volvo, Unicaja, Bullpadel, Olistic and Lacoste Foundation, which is added this year Engel & Völkers as a new sponsor, reinforcing the commitment of the circuit with sport and excellence.

One of the great novelties of 2025 is the collaboration with Playtomic, the leading platform of the amateur paddle in Spain. Thanks to this agreement, participants will be able to register in each tournament in a simple way and with a single click, speeding up the process. The places are limited, so it is recommended to reserve as soon as possible at www.clubseriespadel.com or through Playtomic.

Complete Club Series Cortel El Corte Inglés Club

Bilbao: Padel Indoor Center, March 7-9

Valladolid: Club raqueta, April 25-27

Barcelona: David Lloyd Gavà Mar, May 16-18

Mallorca: Pins Padel Club, June 6-8

Madrid: La Moraleja Club de Padel, June 27-29

Valencia: Sportcity Valencia, September 5-7

Seville: iconic Sports Club, September 19-21

Malaga: C. Raquetas Mijas, October 3-5

BENEFICAL TEST: CD RAQUETAS DE MIJAS, November 28-30

National Final: Nueva Alcántara Club, Marbella, November 14-16