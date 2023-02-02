The people of Liga MX as well as the Mexican Football Federation confirmed that one of the precautionary measures to save football is the eradication of timeshare. Today only within Mexican soccer there are two companies that have two or more clubs under their control: Grupo Pachuca from the Martínez family who owns León and the current champions, the Tuzos, as well as Orlegi from the Irarragorri family, who owns Atlas and of the Saints.
Thus, both leaders of the two companies, Jesús in the case of Grupo Pachuca, Alejandro on behalf of Orlegi, are obliged to sell one of their equipment later in the year 2026. As reported yesterday, everything indicates that the simplest decision is in Mr. Martínez’s hands, who has immediately decided between selling to the Tuzos or to the group of the beast of León.
The newspaper THIS confirms that León will be the club that Grupo Pachuca sells in the following months, the family is much more rooted in the values, tradition and ways of the Tuzos. In addition to the fact that they are a club in which they have invested in sports training and technology, suffice it to say that the company, “Grupo Pachuca” is directly linked to the club in the state of Hidalgo. That being the case, the Martínez have decided to give a pair to the side of León, whom they made successful and winners of Liga MX, but, there is a different emotional bond.
