City of Panama.- Club Leon landed on Panamanian soil today to think about his first game of the Concacaf Champions League against Taurus Soccer Clubin the match for the Round of 16 first leg in it Rommel Fernandez stadium on Wednesday.

Those led by Nicolas Larcamon they come from winning the mexican league tol Atlético de San Luis2-0, in the Nou Camp last Saturday. The victory was important to arrive with high morale with a view to the game against the team from the City of Panama.

“We are already in canal lands, ready to face a new challenge called: conchampions“, it is read in the publication of the beast where they show some photographs of their players after getting off the bus to attend a faithful follower who traveled from USA to go and support them Country of Central America.

It will be this Tuesday when Club León recognizes the field of the Rommel Fernandez to face the first of the tie against Taurus Soccer Club that seeks to make history against the green belliesafter thrashing, 3-0, at Atletico Chiriquiin the League of his country.

The first leg will be played at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission of the match will go live on the Fox Sports 2 channel.

Club LeonUANL Tigers, Guadalajara Atlas and Tuzos del Pachuca will represent Mexico in this edition of the Concacaf Champions League.