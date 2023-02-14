León, Guanajuato.- Today will begin day seven of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Among the first scheduled meetings Club Leon will do the honors to Club Pueblain what will be a special match for the technical director of the fair, Nicolas Larcamon.

The Argentine arrived on Mexican soil after being hired by La Franja for the Guard1anes Closing 2021perhaps the best tournament of the four he led at Angelópolis after leading the team to the semifinal round, something that had not happened since the Closing 2009.

Despite the good results Nicolas Larcamon announced his departure from the club after suffering that spectacular 11-2 thrashing against America clubin the league ofl Opening 2022. Club Leon opened the doors to reach the Bajio after leaving the Portuguese, Renato Paiva.

Upon reaching an agreement, the South American is now his teacher and for the first time he will face his former team that debuted him as coach in the mexican leagueto whom he sent a message and also to his fans by being grateful for what they went through at the time.

“Puebla will always be in a part of my heart at a professional level. It is a club with which I will be eternally grateful. It was the one that opened the door for me to a League that I always dreamed of reaching. In some way, they were two years of which I doubt that I will forget. For all that I have lived, the group and the day to day, “he said at a press conference.

Nicolás Larcamón will face Puebla

middle jam

“A team that vibrated in a magical way. Not to mention the people, just thanks for all the love they gave me in those 24 months, which were fabulous. Today I defend the colors of Lion and with a very big commitment, to continue building the tournament”, he added.

Finally, he spoke of how important it would be for the emerald painting add by three on the double date. “Also thinking about what’s to come and being able to get to the top where we want to be. The rival is Puebla but the most important thing is that we win it, that it be a great night for us”, closed Nicolas Larcamon.