Club Brugge started the new season in Belgium with a 3-2 victory over RC Genk. At Club Brugge, Noa Lang, Bjorn Meijer and Ruud Vormer started in the starting line-up. They defeated the team of Cyriel Dessers, who did take his goal.

Halfway through the game, both teams were still even. Andreas Skov Olsen scored for Club Brugge in the 22nd minute on a pass from Ferran Jutglà, who had come over from FC Barcelona. Eight minutes later it was Cyriel Dessers who evened the score. The striker, who was successful at Feyenoord last year, has still not made a transfer and was therefore ‘just’ in the base at RC Genk against Club Brugge.

The same was true for Noa Lang at Club Brugge. The Dutch attacker indicated in a candid interview that they would never see him again in the Belgian competition, but he also appeared at the kick-off on Sunday. After the break, the Orange international saw how RC Genk struck quickly. Former NEC player Mike Trésor made it 1-2.

Cyril Dessers. © BELGA



Club Brugge, which recently won the Belgian supercup, finally pulled the longest straw. After an hour of play, Hans Vanaken made the 2-2, after which defender Bjorn Meijer, who had come over from FC Groningen, saw his competition debut end immediately. Like Ruud Vormer, he was replaced after more than an hour.

Meijer, Vormer and Lang, who was eventually also substituted, saw from the bench how the reigning national champion was allowed to take a penalty in the 92nd minute. Cyle Larin shot the penalty on the post, but in the rebound it was Skov Olsen who took care of the three-pointer.