Diego Valdes could be playing his last games with him America club. The Chilean midfielder has had a dream season and, according to the most recent reports, he could leave for the Old Continent in the summer market. During the Closing 2023the creative midfielder has added six goals and five assists in the regular season.
‘El Mago’ was a key player in the victory over Atlético de San Luis in the first leg of the quarterfinals and collaborated with a goal. According to figures from the portal transfer marktHis approximate market value is 6 million euros, but how much would the Eagles ask to let one of their most important players go? Will they be willing for the Chilean to leave the Nest?
Some reports indicate that the Benfica, from the first division of Portugal, would be interested in the Chilean player. According to the journalist Rubén González, América would be willing to negotiate with the Lusitanian team, however, so far all this is speculation since no formal offer for his services has arrived.
In short, América has no intention of selling Valdés, although it would be willing to let the Chilean leave if a proposal comes along that suits both the club and the player.
According to these reports, Valdés would only go on final sale. More details will be known in this regard once America’s participation in the league ends.
