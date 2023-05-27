The Mexican end Jürgen Damm, will be the first casualty of Club América after the participation of the Azulcrema team in the Clausura 2023, where they were eliminated in the semifinals. According to information from TUDNformer player of atlanta united will arrive at Atlético de San Luis in the coming days.
Damm only added 127 minutes with the Coapa team in the entire 2022/2023 season; in this last campaign, jurgen He did not have a minute of play, that is, he did not have his desired participation.
The element was quite active on social networks during his stay at El Nido and the support of the fans was noticeable, unfortunately for him, it was not the same in the football field where he had minimal action.
After having arrived from atlanta united a year ago, the only memory that will remain of the Mexican in Las Águilas will be when he took off his shirt and celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo a goal, which ended up being annulled at the Azteca Stadium.
It is worth mentioning that it is not the only casualty, as several are coming in the following days and players like Pedro Aquino, Luis Fuentes, Roger Martinez and Miguel Layunwho are also close to leaving the cream-blue box.
