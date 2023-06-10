It seems that finally after several attempts in previous tournaments, the departure of the young Uruguayan striker, Federico Vinasis close to consummation for Club América.
The player is close to reaching the shoal to join the ranks of the recent champion of the Concacaf Champions League, Club León, who will play the next Club World Cup and who is under the orders of the strategist Nicolas Larcamon.
It was the Argentine coach himself who told the media I am fierce that the signing is aimed at becoming effective and thus the Fiera would get a reinforcement for its offense.
“He is one of the main options (Federico Viñas), I understand that everything is well under way, waiting to see how everything progresses, we know that this is football and until you have everything, we will have to wait and see how everything is resolved”
– Nicolas Larcamon.
He knows that the signings go hand in hand with the work carried out by the emerald board.
“We are always very well communicated, we know that what is coming is extremely demanding and there are times when finances also play a role for us, but today the priority is to sustain the team’s base,” he said.
Finally, he stressed that since his arrival work has been done well in terms of hiring.
“It worked well, from what was that imperative urgency to assemble the squad with the two or three touch-ups that I was able to do since I really started in the middle of the preseason and the leadership was quickly motivated, they complied with the requests that we made in the case of locals like Iván and Brian, also the case of ‘Perro’ and Adonis’ and then from day one the boys gave themselves to the fullest, everything was spectacular”, he declared.
