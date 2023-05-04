The Águilas del América team is installed in the quarterfinals, after being sub-leader general of the tournament with 34 points.
Like every semester, the Azulcremas are one of the favorites to take the title of the contest, otherwise, and due to the greatness of the institution, it would be considered a failure not to be able to win the crown.
It is for this reason that the Americanist managers have already spoken with the coach Fernando Ortizleaving the ultimatum that If he does not reach the final with the team, his contract will not be renewed and he would have to leavesince the objective is to reach the grand final of the competition at any cost to get a new star.
According to information from Recordif the ‘Tano’ leads the hand to the final Americahe would stay for another year with the possibility of extending to two, if the opposite occurs, he would leave Coapa with more pain than glory.
On the other hand, with regard to the Americanista squad, there is good motivation and a good dressing room environment, this can help greatly so that the objectives set by the coach and those in long pants are met.
The Argentine technical director adds so far with the America 40 directed matches, with a balance of 24 victories, 10 draws and 6 setbacks. In the Clausura 2023 Tournament that ended in its regular phase, it managed to be the team with the most goals, achieving a total of 36 scores.
