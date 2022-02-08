Mexico City.- Eagles of Club América fail to fly over this Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Since that defeat against Monterrey in the Concachampions final on October 28 of the previous year, Santiago Solari’s pupils forgot about the path of victory and went eight games without winning; Last victory occurred against Tigres on October 23, 2021.

The last game on the field of the Azteca Stadium against Atlético de San Luis was to win or win to consider a light path towards the second third of the Grita México Clausura 2022, however the azulcremas were evidenced by the rojiblancos who had just fallen in their three first games and they stayed without coach due to that circumstance.

However, in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula it seemed that the papers exchanged from one block to another. San Luis calmly coupled up with the Capital until they thrashed America 3-0. The local reacted in extra time, however it was not enough to save a point with his fans who witnessed a suffocating presentation.

The ‘outside Solari’ turned around at the World Cup Stadium. Said fall made the Águilas drop to the penultimate place (16th) of the classification with only one digit, the result of drawing against the leader Puebla (1-1) on the first day of the regular championship.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO SANTIAGO SOLARI?

The weekend’s scoreboard could have been ‘The straw that spilled the camel’s back’ to dismiss the former Real Madrid, however, according to the sports network ESPN, the high command will give confidence to Solari’s project, affirming that the results will not take long arrive already with the adaptation of the new reinforcements.

For this Grita México Clausura 2022 América signed the Chilean Diego Valdés, the Mexican Jonathan Dos Santos and the newcomers Jorge Meré and Juan Otero, both debuted with the team last Saturday, the first came on as a substitute and the second played as a starter.

Club America’s next outing will be to Comarca Lagunera. He will face Santos who is also in his shoes despite the return of strategist Pedro Caixinha. The game will take place on Saturday, February 12 at TSM Stadium. This is another chance for the Creams to take the pressure off and get back on the air in the domestic tournament.

