Club América and Monterrey will star in one of the most interesting and attractive duels on matchday 5 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. Las Águilas and Rayados come in second and first place, respectively, in the general table, so a clash of true heavyweights of Mexican soccer is expected.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this power-to-power duel: how and where to watch it, when it will take place, what the probable lineups are, the score forecast, among other aspects.
You can see the game through the TUDN signal (Mexico) and the Vix+ platform. In the United States it can be seen on TUDN-Univision.
Goalie: L. Malagón
Defending: K. Álvarez, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes
Half: J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, D. Valdés
Lead: A. Zendejas, J. Quiñones, J. Rodríguez
Reporter Julio Ibáñez, from the TUDN network, spoke about Henry Martín's current situation. The Yucatecan striker, according to this report, is currently working separately from the squad due to a discomfort he suffers in his ankle after the duel against Necaxa.
His presence in the duel against Rayados is not guaranteed. It will depend on your evolution throughout the week.
Rayados made official the hiring of Gerardo Arteaga as a new player for Clausura 2024. Upon his arrival in Mexico, the Mexican full-back spoke about his reasons for leaving European football and returning to Liga MX.
“Why not? For me Rayados is a very big team here in Mexico and I was given the opportunity to come and why not accept it. It was difficult, also the decision to make it, to come here Of course it was not something “Easy, I talked about it with my family, but I'm very happy to arrive in Mexico.”
Goalie: E. Andrada
Defending: E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, S. Vegas
Half: M. Meza, J. Rodríguez, O. Govea, S. Canales
Lead: G. Berterame, B. Vázquez
America 1-1 Monterrey
