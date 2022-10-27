In August 2019, Club América sold two important players to FC Porto: Agustín Marchesín and Matheus Uribe. The Argentine goalkeeper, figure of the Eagles, left for an agreed figure close to 7.7 million euros, while the Colombian midfielder would have left for approximately 9.5 million euros.
Matheus currently continues to play for the Dragons, while ‘Marche’ was sent to Celta de Vigo in exchange for an amount close to one million euros. According to recent reports, América would have sued the Portuguese club before FIFA because this team has failed to pay the transfers of Uribe and Marchesín.
Sporting Braga v FC Porto – Taca da Liga Final / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages
In this sense, the highest international soccer body ruled in favor of the Eagles and, according to information from sports law specialist Marcelo Bee Sellares, he was forced to pay 869,348 euros, plus 5% interest, in addition to 20,000 dollars to cover the cost of the procedure carried out by the Mexican team.
This is not the first legal problem that America has gone through when doing business with another club. The case involving the Águilas and Independiente de Avellaneda for the transfer payments of Silvio Romero and Cecilio Domínguez is well known.
In these cases, America also had to resort to the highest instances to obtain a response and resolution from the Argentine club.
