He sporting gijon of the Second Division of Spain, was bought last year with Mexican capital and since then they have been carrying out strategies to strengthen their institutional prestige and improve their sports project.
For this reason, with the aim of favoring the most outstanding young Mexicans, Club América has signed an exchange agreement with the Spanish team, a franchise that belongs to Grupo Orlegi that also owns Santos Laguna and Atlas FC.
The Azulcrema team is the most winning team in Mexico with 13 league titles and in recent years it has developed the best Mexican talent in European football in its youth academy.
Among the players who have come out of their basic forces and who currently stand out in Europe are Edson Alvarez in it ajax and Raul Jimenezforward of wolverhampton; both World Cup players in the Qatar 2022 edition.
Therefore, they will seek to continue contributing to the representation of Mexican soccer players abroad.
According to information from the portal eagle passionOutstanding players from the current squad could have the opportunity to emigrate to European football and with this they could arrive in the capital, Spanish youths to the Aztec competition, one of them could be the current scoring champion, Henry Martinto try his luck for the first time outside of Mexico.
In addition to the cream-blue scorer, the rojiblancos from Asturias could be interested in acquiring players with play in other positions, such as Israel Reyes and emilio lara in defense.
The Mexicans mentioned are a reflection of the quality that young soccer players trained in Mexico have and, in addition to them, other young players could be considered to play in the Spanish team and then be able to return to the country.
