After América’s triumph in their most recent match against Chivas in the National Classic, the Azulcremas ranked second overall with 23 points, however, not everything is rosy for those from Coapa.
After the return of Richard Sánchez and Alejandro Zendejas, who had been in the dry dock, the footballer who continues to show no improvement is the Mexican Jurgen Damm.
The injuries continue without leaving the winger alone and he has lost almost the entire start of the tournament. In the game against Pachuca he came on as a substitute at minute 79 ‘to give Leo Suárez a rest, however, when it seemed that he was back, he resented it again.
For the game against Tigres he did not make the trip to the north of the country, as well as to Perla Tapatia against Chivas, and these days he has been seen training separately, which speaks of the complications he is experiencing in football and the date of his possible return is unknown.
The 30-year-old player joined the American squad in 2022 from Atlanta United. With those of Coapa he has only played 8 games and has scored one goal. This is expected to be his last season with the club considering he has never played a full game and has never started a game.
