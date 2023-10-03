Mexico City.- Club América won by the slightest difference against the UNAM Pumas in it Capital Classic celebrated on Saturday at Aztec stadiuminside of day 10 of the Opening 2023 of Liga MXwith controversy included, which for the respected journalist, Jose Ramon Fernandezit is not new when they play Eagles.

However, Mauricio Ymay refuted ‘Joserra’ for his words issued in Spicy Soccer that prompted him to stop watching mexican soccer If you think that the matches “are rigged” and the Liga MX is managed by the Coapa institution and that’s why they control the VAR and several of the decisions of the referees.

«Who manages football?», he questioned Jose Ramon Fernandez. Mauricio Ymay I answer:

«If we continue thinking that Televisa Groupthe Lord Emilio Azcarraga and the America club They manage absolutely everything, first I ask you: “why America Don’t you have more titles?

“If you continue to believe that because I have heard that from you over the last 30 years, it is better to go to another sport, if this is rigged so that you see something if you already know how it will end, how boring,” concluded the commentator who previously worked on Televisa.

Jose Ramon Fernandezwas calm in his responses to the comments of Mauricio Ymaycorrected him on several occasions by emphasizing that “he has not mentioned names”, he has been talking about this situation for “50 years” and will continue to watch the matches of the America club solely for “morbidity.”

