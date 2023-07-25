He America club He has only added two reinforcements for the Opening 2023 (Julian Quiñones and Kevin Alvarez), but he has registered several casualties in this transfer market. In this journey, the Águilas have released Roger Martínez, Jürgen Damm, Federico Viñas and Pedro Aquino.
In recent days a new loss was confirmed: the youth squad Stephen Lozano He was loaned to Sporting de Gijón of the second division of Spanish soccer.
The 20-year-old forward, who also has Spanish nationality, will try his luck in the Old Continent after not having many opportunities in the Águilas first team. Esteban Lozano had an outstanding step in the minor categories of Club Américawhere he was champion of goalscoring in the sub-20 championship.
Lozano’s arrival at Sporting de Gijón occurred through Alliance signed between América and Sporting de Gijónwhich aims to project young players from the cream-blue team to the Old Continent and vice versa.
In the official statement, Gijón indicated that Lozano arrives on loan for the 2023/2024 season. Esteban Lozano has been part of the Mexican National Team in minor categories.
Esteban Lozano debuted with Sporting de Gijón this Monday, July 24, in the friendly duel against Atlético La Paz. The Mexican striker played the second half of the match that ended 2-0 in favor of the squad that is based in Baja California Sur.
