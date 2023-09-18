Mexico City.- The joy of the football players of the America club by humiliating his bitter rival, Chivas de Guadalajarain the National Classic of Opening 2023led to goalie, Luis Angel Malagonto celebrate in a way that has attracted too much attention in social networks.

He mexican goalkeeper made a gesture that reminds Cerberus, Damián Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínezwho in the last soccer World Cupwith the Argentine national team, He was widely criticized for holding a celebration that was classified as obscene by placing the golden glove on his crotch.

In this case Luis Angel Malagon He turned to see the fans of the Chivas de Guadalajara and placed his hands to the area of ​​the testicles. After revealing the images, controversy began to arise, as it would be considered a lack of respect that could cost him a sanction.

The Mexican goalkeeper’s celebration occurred during Club América’s first goal scored by Brian Rodriguez. A video broadcast by the TUDN network suggests how Malagon dedicates his celebration to the Guadalajara public, remembering the ‘Dibu’ Martínez in Qatar 2022.

Celebration of Luis Ángel Malagón

Twitter TUDN USA

Subsequently, several images began to go viral showing the controversial celebration of Luis Angel Malagon that could be sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF)for apparent unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Any behavior that is disrespectful to the game, such as not abiding by the decisions or provisions of the referee, or threatening, mocking or provoking another with words, actions or gestures, constantly protesting, raising or taking off one’s shirt, deliberately touching the ball with the hand to interrupt its course towards another player, make marks on the field of play, disrespect the match officials, etc.”, says article 5 of the competition regulations.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.