This Wednesday the America He played his pending duel on Matchday 2 against White Roosters Queretarotaking the 1-2 victory by coming back in the Corregidora Stadiumwith controversy included, adding 17 points to reach the top of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
For this match, the Águilas launched a starting eleven similar to the one used against the Chivas in it National Classic, making only three modifications, although none due to the issue of injuries or suspensions. And although at first the presence of Henry Martin for the match, in the end the forward did add minutes when he came on as a substitute in the complement.
So far the only footballer who will miss the rest of the competition will be Nestor Araujo, since just this week it was confirmed that he suffered a rupture of the collateral ligament in his right knee, after having returned to training last week. The reality is that the coaching staff headed by the Brazilian André Jardine I had it planned for the duel against Toluca next Sunday, September 24 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.
Other casualties that the Coapa team had during their visit to the Gallinero were the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres and Israel Kings. Both are close to finishing their recovery process, although it is expected that they will be out for at least 15 more days, so they would practically also miss the Capital Classic against the Cougarsto be held on Date 10. Due to this, Ramon Juarez and the Chilean Igor Lichnovksy They would continue as the center backs as happened in the last two games against Chivas and Queretaro.
Likewise, the azulcremas do not have anyone suspended for their visit to Hell, even though Kevin Alvarez and the Colombian Julian Quiñones They painted themselves yellow against the Roosters. In any case, it doesn’t hurt that the Argentine Leo Suarez Start taking care of yourself by being the player in the club with the most preventive cards by adding three.
