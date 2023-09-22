💛 WHAT DETAIL! 💛

The América players showed a blanket in support of Néstor Araujo prior to the game against Querétaro 🤩

The defender will be out for the entire tournament due to a rupture of the collateral ligament in his right knee. pic.twitter.com/83DGbuf7fb

— Picante Soccer (@futpicante) September 21, 2023