Club América will seek the two-time Liga MX championship in Clausura 2024. The team led by André Jardine maintained its base for this semester and will try to continue in the first levels of Mexican soccer. The Águilas will make their debut in the competition this Saturday, January 13 when they visit Xolos de Tijuana at the Mictlán Stadium.
In their last five matches, the azulcrema team has a wide superiority over the border team: América has four victories to one defeat against Xolaje.
However, despite this good statistic in favor, anything can happen in Tijuana. The canines have shown a slight improvement since the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the bench and could have a surprise on the border.
América does not have injured or suspended players for its debut in Clausura 2024 this weekend. However, the Eagles would present an alternative lineup because the foreign players barely reported this week after being on vacation.
Elements such as Sebastián Cáceres and Julián Quiñones would not be considered by Jardine for the first duel of the preseason because they barely returned to work.
The participation of elements such as Henry Martín, Kevin Álvarez and Luis Ángel Malagón is also not expected.
