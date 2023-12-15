Club América and Tigres will define the champion of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament next weekend. In the first leg final, held at the Universitario Stadium, both teams tied by a score of 1-1. The Eagles looked more dangerous, but they could not complete several of the plays they generated and it seems that they were able to take a good advantage to the Azteca Stadium.
For the return leg, everything indicates that André Jardina will be able to play with almost all of his arsenal, since he has no suspended or injured players. There are only a few doubts left in the Brazilian strategist's plan for the final match on Sunday, December 17.
Diego Valdés received a harsh tackle from Rafael Carioca in the first seconds of the first leg. The Chilean midfielder suffered for a few minutes, but was able to continue in the game and completed 84 minutes.
Everything indicates that there will be activity in the final return despite the initial alarms.
Another element that could have minutes is Brian Rodríguez. The Uruguayan winger had a good performance in the regular season until he suffered an injury at the end of October after the duel against Monterrey.
The Uruguayan striker was on the bench for the first leg, but Jardine did not give him minutes. For the return leg, depending on the score, Rodríguez could reappear with the Águilas.
#Club #América #injured #suspended #Tigres #leg #final
Leave a Reply