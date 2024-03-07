The duel between Club América and Tigres looks set to be the most entertaining and attractive of the entire matchday 11 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. Some commentators have called this confrontation the new classic of Mexican soccer.
The Águilas and the UANL team have played several memorable matches in the last ten years, including finals. The azulcrema team has a clear hegemony over the felines in the last five years.
More news about America
Tigres has not beaten América since the 2019 Apertura tournament, when they won 1-2 at the Azteca Stadium.
Below we will tell you which Águilas players will not be available for this important matchday 11 duel against Tigres.
For this match against the UANL team, André Jardine will be able to count on practically his entire squad, since he has no injured or suspended players for this matchday.
The only doubt for the capital team for this important match is the presence of Jonathan Rodríguez. The 'Cabecita' has not defined his situation and it is not known if he will continue in Coapa or emigrate to the MLS.
Kevin Álvarez and Henry Martín, who suffered recent injuries, are recovered and could be considered by Jardine for the game against the cats.
Join the azulcrema community!
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
#Club #América #injured #suspended #Tigres #J11 #Clausura
Leave a Reply