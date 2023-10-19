The #GeneralTable! This is how the classification goes after 12 Matchdays of the #Opening2023. Where is your team going? Register now at https://t.co/PigIFB93t5 and RECEIVE $1,000 GIFT to start betting! 📲https://t.co/uBVzViyZLb#BetOnLaLigaMX 🔥 #MoreActionMoreFun pic.twitter.com/OE8RUgI2Va — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 9, 2023

In that sense, those from Coapa do not have any injuries other than Nestor Araujo, who for a few weeks it has been known that he will miss the rest of the championship due to a rupture of the collateral ligament in his right knee. In addition, Miguel Layun He had been absent due to injury, but he also participated in the match against Guadalajara in the United States, being the last one he will play, since he announced his retirement from the fields at the end of the semester. In addition to this, it must be remembered that Israel Kings He already appeared on the bench against Mazatlan.

After 17 years of a magnificent career, full of improvement and perseverance, Miguel Layun will hang up his boots at the end of the tournament, but we cannot forget his great legacy. -Gold Cup.

-League champion in Portugal

-2x Concachampions Champion… pic.twitter.com/ERMv8hxsBb — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) October 9, 2023

Therefore, the coaching staff has a full squad to face the Laguneros, although we must wait to see in what conditions those called up by their respective teams returned as Henry Martin, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Malagon, Ramon Juarezthe Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres, Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes and the American Alejandro Zendejas.