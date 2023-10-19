After the FIFA date October, the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXis back with Matchday 13. The super leader America returns to his old ways next Saturday, October 21, when he receives Santos Laguna in it Aztec stadiumwith the firm conviction of adding another victory.
Before their Matchday 12 duel against Mazatlanthe Brazilian coach André Jardine I feared for the Spaniard’s health Alvaro Fidalgoas well as the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the Chilean Diego ValdesHowever, the last two did see action against the Cañoneros and finally, the European participated in the National Classic friendly against Chivasso he is in shape for the duel.
In that sense, those from Coapa do not have any injuries other than Nestor Araujo, who for a few weeks it has been known that he will miss the rest of the championship due to a rupture of the collateral ligament in his right knee. In addition, Miguel Layun He had been absent due to injury, but he also participated in the match against Guadalajara in the United States, being the last one he will play, since he announced his retirement from the fields at the end of the semester. In addition to this, it must be remembered that Israel Kings He already appeared on the bench against Mazatlan.
Who will miss the game will be Emilio Larasince it was summoned by the mexican under-23 team for the preparation tour towards the Panamerican Games and would return until the month of November, depending on how far the Aztec team manages to go.
Therefore, the coaching staff has a full squad to face the Laguneros, although we must wait to see in what conditions those called up by their respective teams returned as Henry Martin, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Malagon, Ramon Juarezthe Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres, Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes and the American Alejandro Zendejas.
Regarding those suspended, those from Coapa do not have one and for now there is no one who is at risk of being punished for accumulation of cards, since Caceres He barely has three yellow cards, the same as the Argentine Leo Suarez and the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky.
