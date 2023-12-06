After dismissing 4-2 on aggregate Lionhe America achieved his pass to the semifinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere it will be measured at Atlético San Luisstarting the party in the Alfonso Lastras Stadiumthis Wednesday, December 6, to later close the tap on the Aztec stadium on Saturday, December 9.
Prior to the start of the Leaguethe entire azulcrema team squad was available except for the already known cases of Nestor Araujo and the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguezit was commented last week that the latter could return to action for the second leg semi-final, which apparently will not be.
According to information from TUDN, his rehabilitation process has progressed satisfactorily, but they see no chance of him having minutes in the semifinals. In fact, the Brazilian strategist André Jardine He confessed to the media that he has been surprised by his evolution, however, it will still not be enough to be considered.
Another who had set off the alarm because he came out as a substitute against La Fiera was Kevin AlvarezHowever, the right back aims to be a starter. The Qatar 2022 World Cup player left the duel due to discomfort in his right leg, and was treated quickly by placing ice. Because the attention was quick, a bigger problem was avoided.
Finally, it was thought that the Colombian nationalized Mexican, Julian Quiñones, could be sanctioned for his controversial gesture in the victory over the Esmeraldas, however, there was punishment, but it was only economic. The penalty that the attacker received was 500 thousand Mexican pesos.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Club #América #injured #suspended #San #Luis #semifinals #leg #Apertura