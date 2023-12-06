According to information from TUDN, his rehabilitation process has progressed satisfactorily, but they see no chance of him having minutes in the semifinals. In fact, the Brazilian strategist André Jardine He confessed to the media that he has been surprised by his evolution, however, it will still not be enough to be considered.

🚨 LAST MINUTE 🚨 Brian Rodríguez continues to work in a good way and now alongside the team; However, there is very little chance that he can appear tomorrow. We may see it on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/MkQPk2thMh — 🦅GOD CUAUHTEMOC🦅 (@D1OSCuauhtemoc) December 6, 2023

Finally, it was thought that the Colombian nationalized Mexican, Julian Quiñones, could be sanctioned for his controversial gesture in the victory over the Esmeraldas, however, there was punishment, but it was only economic. The penalty that the attacker received was 500 thousand Mexican pesos.