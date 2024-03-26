Club América will face Atlético de San Luis on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Eagles come into this match as big favorites to take the three points.
Because this duel will be just a few days before the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup between América and New England, André Jardine could make some changes to his starting eleven.
Below we tell you which Club América players could miss the match against Atlético de San Luis due to injury or suspension.
For the duel against Atlético de San Luis, Club América will be able to count on the majority of the players on the squad. No player from the azulcrema team has to serve a suspension match.
The only doubt for this commitment is Álvaro Fidalgo. The Spanish midfielder was injured during the friendly game against Cruz Azul.
So far it is unknown if the European midfielder will be able to recover in time for the match against Potosí or if his recovery will take longer.
The club has not announced Fidalgo's health status. If he recovers in time, Jardine could save it for the Concachampions game.
