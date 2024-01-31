He America could not continue with his perfect pace of only victories in the Liga MX after having tied with him Necaxa no notes on Victoria StadiumHowever, they remain undefeated and will seek to continue like this when they face Striped next Saturday, February 3 at the Aztec stadiumthe last meeting that will take place in the Nest to finally move on to the corresponding renovations for the World Cup 2026at least that was the plan, since previously they also ended up postponing their move.
From the outset for this commitment, the current Mexican soccer champion will not have the Paraguayan Richard Sanchezwho was expelled against the Rays for a slap to the face of Alejandro Mayorga. Likewise, although he has no other punishments, the Argentine will probably no longer be seen Leo Suarez nor on the bench because various sources assure that he has already been sold to the Cougarssomething surprising after not wanting to sell him to the hydrocálido club.
Already on the topic of the injured, the captain Henry Martin He would be out due to an injury to his right leg, which is why he missed training this Thursday, without knowing if he will be able to recover for the match. Apart from this, the Brazilian coach André Jardine would not have any problem because it has almost its entire staff using, perhaps, instead of the absent starters Jonathan Dos Santos and the Colombian Julian Quiñones.
