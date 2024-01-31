🚨😼 CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX. Leo Suárez will be a new Pumas UNAM player.

🟢 He arrives from Club América in a Definitive Transfer for about 5 million dollars and signs for 2 years with the option of 1 more.

🔴 Report tomorrow for medical exams and sign with the university team, the… pic.twitter.com/8KN7OWh0tF

