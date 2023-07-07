Club América did not start the Apertura 2023 tournament in the best way and it is that in the debut of andre jardine as the new coach and his presentation at home, they fell surprisingly against FC Juárez, the border team won 1-2 against the Águilas.
Despite the fact that the azulcrema team used an alternative team in the face of the multiple absences that it presents and for this reason we leave you the update of the absences that it could count on due to injuries, sanctions and other circumstances.
After the defeat of the Azulcrema team on Opening date 1, 2023, the team hopes to redeem itself, however, they will continue to have some absences, from the start the Uruguayan attacker little head rodriguez he would remain out of the call due to the injury to his knee.
As for those sanctioned, they do not present any, because they only Richard Sanchez and Leonardo Suarez they received a warning on matchday 1. But they will not be able to count on Luis Angel Malagon, Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes and Henry Martinsince they are in participation with the Mexican team in the Gold Cup.
