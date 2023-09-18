Next Wednesday, September 20, America visit to Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium for their duel pending Matchday 2, of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhich was postponed due to the state of the Queretaro field at the beginning of July.
One of the big problems for the Águilas for this duel will be the defense because the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres could not finish the last training session for the National Classic against Chivas due to inconvenience, being ruled out. Therefore, he may not be able to recover for the pending match.
Those who have already recovered from their respective injuries are Henry Martin, Nestor Araujo and Israel Kings, who could already be present against Gallos Blancos after not being against Guadalajara. Of not being one hundred percent Araujo as KingsIt is possible that Ramon Juarez appears again as a center back but now alongside the club’s latest signing, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky.
In the same way, it is expected that the Brazilian coach André Jardine He can now be on the bench to give instructions to his pupils, since last week he suffered appendicitis and had to undergo last-minute surgery.
At this time, those from Coapa do not have any suspensions, in addition, no one is in danger of missing the following duels by cards, since they barely Caceres He has two cards next to the Argentine Leo Suarezthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and Jonathan Dos Santos.
