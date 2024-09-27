He Club America continues in its search for regularity and after a week of ups and downs, they return to the Liga MX with the intention of returning to the first places, since they have already accumulated three games without losing and the great test comes this weekend vs. Cougars.
He Capital Classic It has to be the game where the box André Jardine display their best football, as the final phase of the tournament is approaching and the azulcremas have not yet recovered the power they had last year.
Unfortunately for the interests of the Americacontinue to suffer from the problem of injuries. Although one recovers, another falls to the hospital and it has been a problem that the coaching staff has had to deal with.
First, as for the good news, the total recovery of Diego Valdes and aims to repeat as a starter. Besides, Kevin Alvarez He continues to gain pace and could soon see more minutes from the starting eleven; Same case of Alejandro Zendejas.
Regarding the suspensions, the America There are no absences due to accumulation of cards or expulsion, so in this area the whole of Coapa is clean.
Those injured for this commitment are led by Israel Kings and Sebastian Cacereswho will be out for at least another three weeks due to muscle injuries. In addition to that of Igor Lichnovskyout for the rest of the semester and who is not even registered for this tournament.
Another of the casualties is that of Erick Sanchezbecause the new signing of America He suffered appendicitis during the week and had to undergo emergency surgery, so they estimate a loss of around 4 weeks for the Mexican midfielder.
Those are four sick leave due to injury that he will suffer America against Pumas this weekend, with the main impact in the lower zone, where they will not be able to count on 3 of the 4 starting defensemen from the previous tournament.
More news about Liga MX
#Club #América #injured #suspended #Pumas #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply