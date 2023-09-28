He America club is currently in second position in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by André Jardine, despite the significant losses it has had throughout the season, has 18 points and is one point away from the lead.
The Águilas come from a draw against Toluca on matchday 9 of the tournament. This weekend, the azulcremas will be measured against Cougars in a new edition of Capital Classic.
In their last five meetings, things have been very even between both squads. América and Pumas have one victory each and three draws.
The UNAM team has shown improvement since the arrival of Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed and is currently in sixth position in the general table. This may be one of the most balanced classics in several years.
For the duel against Universidad Nacional, André Jardine will be able to count on practically his entire squad. America does not have suspended players for this commitment. However, within the capital team there are a couple of doubts.
So far it is unknown if Luis Ángel Malagón and Diego Valdéswho came off the bench against the Red Devils, will be able to recover in time to play against Pumas.
According to information from the club, the two players presented muscle overload during the weekend and their return depends on the evolution they show.
In case they cannot play the classic, Jardine would bet on Óscar Jiménez and Richard Sánchez to complete his starting eleven.
