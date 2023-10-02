The Eagles of America They managed to take all three Classics from the hand of the Brazilian coach André Jardineafter beating Cougars for the minimum of the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez in it Aztec stadiumin a duel on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
This same victory sent those from Coapa back to the top of the championship with 21 points, but from now on they are focused on their next match against Pachucato be held on Tuesday, October 3 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, where they will seek to continue in the general leadership.
Fortunately, as was seen against Universidad Nacional, the South American strategist will be able to count on practically his entire squad, since Luis Malagon appeared under the three posts despite the fact that it was rumored that the commitment would be lost, while the Chilean Diego Valdes You will still see no activity. According to Gibran Araige of TUDN, garden He personally decided not to risk the Andean, so he will let him play until Matchday 12 against Mazatlanbut it would be with great caution because it was summoned by Chili for the FIFA date October.
Another who has been off the pitch for a while is Israel Kings being the victim of a tear in the area of the biceps femoris and semitendinosus of the right thigh, but his return would be close, he could even appear in front of the Pachuca either Mazatlanwithout knowing if they will regain ownership after the good work they have done Ramon Juarez and the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky.
In it Capital Classic, Miguel Layun He was not called up despite not being injured, so he would reappear in the call for the double date; Finally, it must be remembered that the defender Nestor Araujo He will miss the rest of the championship due to a torn ligament in his right knee, and the Azulcrema team does not have anyone suspended to face the Tuzos.
