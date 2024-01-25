After their match against FC Juárez in an early duel on matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024 tournament, Club América will face Necaxa this Saturday, January 27. The Águilas have had a very good start in Liga MX and will look to get a positive result against Necaxa.
Historically, the azulcrema team usually does well when facing the Rayos. In their last five matches, Club América has won five consecutive matches.
For this weekend's duel, Andre Jardine's team will arrive more worn out than its rivals due to the duel against the border team. However, America will have no excuse, as it has one of the most powerful squads in all of Mexican soccer.
For the duel on matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 against Rayos el Necaxa, André Jardine will be able to count on practically all the members of his squad.
The Eagles have no suspended players or injured players.
However, the presence of players like Sebastián Cáceres and Brian Rodríguez is in doubt. The central defender had some physical discomfort and could not be available for the weekend's duel.
In the case of Brian Rodríguez, there is a possibility that he will sign with Fiorentina in the next few hours, so he would not make the trip with the team.
