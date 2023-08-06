The Águilas del América advanced to the next round of the Leagues Cup by beating the Chicago Fire by the slightest difference.
Those led by coach André Jardine seek to make up for the mistakes made in the last game of the round of 16, where thanks to an own goal they obtained their pass to the round of 16, since their performance on the pitch was not entirely optimal.
On paper, the Mexican club is the wide favorite to take the victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition, although nothing is written in soccer, and they should not be trusted to avoid surprises from a Nashville that is motivated by having left Cincinnati out by way of penalties.
In case of going to the quarterfinals, América would be facing the Red Devils of Toluca or Minnesota United.
Leaving aside the loss due to injury of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguezwho has been out of the professional fields since May due to a knee injury, Diego Valdes He is the one who would be in doubt for this match due to injury, as well as the Mexican striker henry martinwho misses the rest of the contest and has already traveled to Mexico City to treat his calf tear.
Regarding the subject of the suspended ones, the footballer who will not be there for this game is Richard Sanchez, who in the last game against the Chicago Fire was sent off almost at the end of the game for an iron on an opponent. In case of advancing to the quarterfinals, he will already be ready to be eligible for the helmsman.
